Feroze Khan and wife welcome their second child, a baby girl

Feroze Khan and his wife have welcomed their second child, blessed a baby girl.



The Khaani actor took to social media to announce the news of the new arrival in his family.

The actor prefers to keep his personal life rather private, only sharing a few pictures of his family has also revealed that that have named the baby girl Fatima Khan.

The popular actor tied the knot with Alizey in 2018 and the couple has a three-year-old son, Mohammad Sultan Khan.



Feroze Khan is currently appearing on screen in the Geo Entertainment drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak along with Sana Javed.