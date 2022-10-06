Feroze Khan children custody case; Court reserves verdict

The court has reserved the verdict in the Feroze Khan children custody case!

As reported, the court will announce the reserved verdict on October 20.

The popular actor had approached the court following his divorce from Syeda Aliza Sultan after four years of marriage.

Read more: Feroze Khan shares a statement confirming his divorce

A Karachi District East court heard the case pertaining to custody of the children of the separated couple.

Feroze Khan has requested the court to award him custody of his children or else their future would be bleak.

At the onset of the hearing, Feroze Khan’s counsel said before the court that his ex-wife Aliza was not mentally fit.

He added that Aliza Sultan is not financially stable to bear the expenses of children.

Feroze Khan’s counsel pleaded with the court to allow his client to meet the children four days a week and award their custody until the final decision in the case.

In a counterargument, Barrister Qaim Shah, representing Aliza, said before the court that Feroze Khan spends most of his time abroad.

He argued that the actor releases his rage by breaking things and that children cannot be safe with a demented person.

The court, however, allowed Feroze Khan to meet his children in the courtroom after the hearing.

The now-former couple tied the knot in 2018 and share two kids.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2019.

The youngest daughter was born earlier this year on 14 February 2022.

On September 21, Aliza Sultan confirmed about her divorce by sharing a detailed account on social media accusing Feroze Khan of abuse and infidelity.