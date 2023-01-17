Feroze Khan sues ex-wife and fellow actors for defamation

Feroze Khan sues his ex-wife and fellow actors for defamation and running a malicious campaign against him!

Feroze Khan has been in the news for the past few months following his divorce from Syeda Aliza Sultan.

As reported, Feroze Khan via his legal team has served a defamation notice to his ex-wife and actors from the industry for defaming him.

The actor took to his Twitter account to share the news with his followers.

– Defamation Legal Notice Has Been Served By My Legal Team To Those For False and Baseless Allegations. Sincerely yours; FK — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) January 17, 2023

The names on the list have raised their voices in support of Feroze Khan’s former wife on the allegations of domestic abuse.