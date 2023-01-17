Celebrity News

Feroze Khan sues ex-wife and fellow actors for defamation

The actor accuses them of running malicious campaign against him!

NewsDeskJanuary 17, 2023
Feroze Khan sues his ex-wife and fellow actors for defamation and running a malicious campaign against him!
Feroze Khan has been in the news for the past few months following his divorce from Syeda Aliza Sultan.
As reported, Feroze Khan via his legal team has served a defamation notice to his ex-wife and actors from the industry for defaming him.
The actor took to his Twitter account to share the news with his followers.

 

The legal notices have been sent to Mussadiq Malik, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Asim Azhar, Osman Khalid Butt, Mira Sethi, Minal Khan, Aiman Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Farhan Saeed, and Yasir Hussain for spreading ‘false and baseless allegations against him.

The names on the list have raised their voices in support of Feroze Khan’s former wife on the allegations of domestic abuse.

NewsDesk

