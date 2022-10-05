Money Laundering Case: FIA Interrogates TikToker Hareem Shah for Three Hours

TikTok star Hareem Shah has recorded a statement to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding money laundering.

FIA summoned Hareem Shah for an investigation into money laundering.

Sources said that FIA officials investigated Hareem Shah for three hours.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated a money laundering investigation against famous TikToker Hareem Shah following her claims made in a video that she easily carried cash worth millions to the UK.

In a conversation with a news channel, Hareem Shah said that she did not do any money laundering, the video was made as a joke and entertainment, ” I have shared the same position with FIA.”

Shah said that she will face this case, adding, “I hope this case will be over soon, this case was made on me at the wish of Shahzad Akbar, nothing was kept in this case of money laundering.”

It should be noted that Hareem Shah had shared a video with British Pounds in January and claimed to be laundering money from Pakistan.

TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah returned to Pakistan on Oct 3.



The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday, Sep 29, dismissed a plea seeking orders to prevent police from arresting TikToker Hareem Shah upon her arrival in Pakistan.

The SHC heard her application requesting the court to stop the FIA from arresting her.

Hareem’s lawyer said before the court that she wants to surrender before the FIA as she is returning to the country on October 3.

He requested the court to stop the law enforcers from arresting her.

The court asked if a case has been registered against Hareem.

FIA has summoned her for inquiry, but a case has not been registered yet, Hareem’s counsel replied.