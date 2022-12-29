Firdous Jamal reacts to fake news: ‘I am alive, don’t care about your political narrative’

Firdous Jamal in a statement reacting to the fake news of his death said, ‘I am alive, don’t care about your political narrative’.

Thursday saw fake news in circulation on social media claiming that the veteran actor passed away.

The veteran actor has shared a video statement as a proof that he is alive and doing fine:

Firdous Jamal’s son Bazil Firdous requested social media users to refrain from sharing fake news about the actor’s health.

In his message on Facebook, he wrote, “Allhumduliah my father is doing well and recovering from surgery. Please refrain from sharing/posting fake news regarding his health.”

He also urged the netizens to remember him and his family in prayers.

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal has been under treatment for cancer.

He is regarded as an asset to Pakistan and is celebrated as one of the finest artists our country has produced.

He has acted in innumerable classics throughout his illustrious career, mostly for PTV.

A day earlier Famous actor Firdous Jamal was given a relief cheque of one crore rupees by the government.

The relief cheque was delivered to Firdous Jamal’s house by Amir Muqam, adviser to the Prime Minister.