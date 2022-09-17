Firdous Jamal stirs another controversy with his remarks for Humayun Saeed!

While making an appearance on a local talk show recently, as the veteran actor tried to clear the air on his ageist remark against Mahira Khan, his remarks toward Humayun Saeed stirred a fresh batch of controversy.

Firdous Jamal was asked to mark the acting skills of present-day superstars given options: Humayun Saeed, Faysal Qureshi, Sohail Asghar, Nauman Ijaaz, and Aijaz Aslam, as he appeared on Ahmad Ali Butt’s talk show, Super Over.

“Humayun Saeed has no voice, no character, no body language,” Firdous Jamal said.



However, the host of the show Ahmed Ali Butt, who has worked with Humayun Saeed on several projects, intervened at this point.



Butt said, “But Humayun is our biggest superstar. He delivers one hit after the other.”

To which Firdous Jamal replied, “Some people can be fooled into believing he is a good actor.”

“I don’t say anything to anybody on the basis of personal grudges, I talk on the technical grounds, I don’t watch their work as a normal viewer because I am an artist,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior actor marked Faysal Qureshi and Aijaz Aslam’s acting skills as four out of ten.

And for Naumaan Ijaaz he mentioned a five or six on ten.

For Sohail Asghar he gave 10 out of 10, adding he can be given 2 extra numbers.

Speaking about Mahira Khan, Jamal said “I shared that Mahira should do character roles.” Elaborating, he said, “To us, the concept of a heroine is that she’s a teenager – someone who’s 15, 16 – who’s bubbly and chirpy. Like a doll. So, there’s a difference between a woman and a heroine. So, I simply shared that Mahira should opt for more womanly roles, not heroines. She’s not age appropriate for the latter roles. I never meant to say that she is aged.”

Citing his own example, Jamal added, “For instance, if I’d star as a hero in a project, I’d look terrible.”

Criticizing actors is not anything new for the veteran actor, last year, he slammed Imran Ashraf’s performance as Bhola from Ranjha Ranjha Kardi.

Firdous Jamal had said, “Imran’s performance wasn’t a spontaneous one. In fact, it was pretension. He was acting and not behaving. Such roles have been performed in the past as well but unfortunately, you haven’t seen those precious acts. I don’t want to criticize any individual here, but sadly, acting is becoming a fashion these days.”