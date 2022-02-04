Fiza, Shiza actor Kiran Tabier calls out trolls

It was a day ago when Pakistani netizens went bonkers on social media after the two names Fiza and Shiza started trending on social media.

The whole meme fiasco started after an old drama clip went viral on the Twitter timeline.

The main lead of the drama Kiran Tabier came forward to call out the ongoing trolling.

Taking to Instagram, the actress commented, “What’s more important is that we talk about problems which are needed to be addressed.”

Kiran added, “The same issues of our country that need our voices, our support, and the need to be trending [on social media]. Please use your time and energy wisely. Someone might get benefit from it. Otherwise, it is up to you. Keep enjoying memes about Shiza and Fiza.”

Netizens were left perplexed as two names were trending on social media and it all started after a clip from an A-Plus TV’s 2020 drama titled Judwaa went viral on social media.

And it turned out the Fiza and Shiza were the characters of this drama.