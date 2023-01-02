Habs director Musaddiq Malek opens up about his work experience with Feroze Khan

Habs director Musaddiq Malek has opened up about his work experience with Feroze Khan!

The popular drama Habs has recently concluded and the play was midway when Feroze Khan’s domestic abuse controversy hit the news circles.

Musaddiq Malek who also has the hit drama Merey Paas Tum Ho to his credit has finally opened up about why he shared a post on social media against actor and model Feroze Khan and his views on domestic abuse.

The director in a recent interview with Something Haute was asked about his ‘harsh’ post about Feroze Khan, an alleged domestic abuser.

The director had urged the drama fans not to judge the entire show in light of Feroze Khan’s conduct as masses went out seeking to boycott the actor. That could have affected the drama Hans’s ratings as well.

When the controversy broke in Oct 2022, in his social media post, Musaddiq Malek said, “A team of 40 people worked day and night for 100+ days to put up a show with literally blood and sweat, can’t let some ignorant, self-centered, egoistic man ruin that for all of us.”

Musaddiq Malek responding to the question said, “It was my decision to post because domestic abuse is close to me, my aunty was killed by my uncle, so if anyone is involved in even a little abuse, it is a very big thing for me.”

The Habs director further added, “Working with Feroze Khan was a little tough because there were commitments from his side which were not transparent, and he misdirected the team, apart from many occasions where he tried to double-cross me.”

He went on to say that Feroze Khan also tried to meddle with the director’s job, and on numerous occasions, he cried when it wasn’t necessary.

He also revealed things about actors and their attitudes toward directors.

“I want to tell people that an actor’s job is a serious job, but which many actors do not take seriously,” he said.

“In Hollywood, the actors come to pick the directors, however, in Pakistan, the director has to pamper the actor, then the actor says, ‘I will come to do your scene’. It’s not my scene it’s what you are paid for.”