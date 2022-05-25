Mohammad Hafeez irked with political situation in Lahore

Mohammad Hafeez is irked with the current political situation in Lahore!

On Wednesday, the former all-rounder took to Twitter questioning the political leaders about why a common man has to suffer.

He shared a glimpse of problems faced by the “common man” in Pakistan by taking all four prominent Pakistani politicians in his tweet, including PTI chairman Imran Khan, PM Shehbaz Sharif, and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man has to suffer from political decisions,” the former Pakistan all-rounder tweeted.

No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions. @ImranKhanPTI @CMShehbaz @MaryamNSharif @BBhuttoZardari — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) May 24, 2022

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez is known for calling a spade a spade.

Well, he didn’t mention several roads in Lahore are also blocked as well as the sections of Motorway.

While exams in several cities were also postponed amid the political tensions in wake of PTI’s ongoing long march towards Islamabad.

Wednesday saw various locations including Lahore turned into a battleground as multiple scuffles took place between the police and PTI marchers.

Political tensions are all-time high in Pakistan with all eyes set on Islamabad as the city braced itself for the arrival of PTI workers and leaders.