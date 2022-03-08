Hareem Shah ordered to appear before FIA by April 18

Hareem Shah has been ordered to appear before FIA by April 18!

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday has directed the TikTok star Hareem Shah to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe.

The counsel representing Hareem during the hearing submitted a medical report that showed that defendant of the case was unwell.

The report submitted was in Turkish.

“My client is currently in Turkey and is unable to come back to Pakistan as doctors have suggested her to rest due to illness,” the counsel informed the court.

The court inquired from what disease Hareem was suffering and which treatment she was receiving.

The lawyer informed that Hareem was undergoing ileoscopy and might take 15-20 days to return.

The court adjourned the hearing while directing Hareem to appear before the FIA by April 18.

Furthermore, the SHC had restrained the FIA from taking action against Hareem Shah.

SHC has issued a stay order over Hareem’s petition challenging the probe launched by the agency.

The FIA had asked the State Bank of Pakistan to freeze all bank accounts held by Hareem and launched action against her social media accounts with the help of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).