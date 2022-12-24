Haris Rauf ties knot with his class fellow in a close gathering in Islamabad

Pakistan’s speedster Haris Rauf tied the knot with his class fellow Muzna Masood Malik in a close gathering on Saturday in Islamabad.

The first glimpse of the bride and groom has gone viral on social media with fans congratulating and wishing the newlyweds to start a new journey in their life.

Haris, the Dulha Mian looked handsome wearing an off-white traditional sherwani with trousers and black loafers.

Here is a look at the Lahore 𝐐𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐒’ 𝐅𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐘 posing at Haris’s big day:

The photos of Haris Rauf’s bride Muzna Masood Malik have become the centre of attraction, she wrote ‘HR150’ on her hand with henna for the nikkah ceremony.

HR150 is the bowling speed of Haris Rauf.

While the groom Haris Rauf and the groom-to-be Shaheen Shah Afridi posing together for a set of photos looked super cute.