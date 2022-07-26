Hira Mani draws public criticism over her comments on Dua Zehra’s marriage

Hira Mani has drawn public criticism over her comments on Dua Zehra’s marriage!

Hira Mani uploaded a story on her Instagram and shared her opinion on the case of the kidnapping of minor girl Dua Zehra.

The actress who is quite active on social media, wrote that she hoped Dua and Zaheer never separate, “Mein chahti hoon kay Dua or Zaheer kabhi alag na houn Allah Tala meri yeh dua zarur suniega”.

It’s obvious that the celebrity is unaware of the sensitivity of the case and also about the Child Marriage Laws in the country.

People are super annoyed with her comments leading hashtag #HiraMani trending on Twitter.

Hira Mani’s opinion on Dua Zehra’s case gave her an instant title of Beauty with No Brains and netizens want her to be taken off social media.

A number of social media users also suggested therapy for the actress.

Someone please pass this to #HiraMani that she is supporting kidnapping and child marriage. It doesn’t make her “emotionally correct” it makes her ignorant, and essentially just an ass. pic.twitter.com/KUfRAO30e5 — Alia Chughtai (@AliaChughtai) July 26, 2022

Somebody please take away Hira Mani's social media please. Majority of the Pakistani celebrities are good for nothing but crying in front of camera over divorce or marriage only.

Thats that! @HiraManii #hiramani #DuaZehra pic.twitter.com/BwSQaYUkEW — Natasha Rehman Journalist (@NatashaRehmanJ1) July 26, 2022

I actually am a fan of #hiramani ,shes a great actress,have tried my level best 2 give her benefit of doubt regarding her personal life and opinions but really disgusted with her views on #DuaZehra — Nadia (@Nadia60354519) July 25, 2022

#Hiramani is a true example of beauty with no brain.

Hira Mani uploaded a story on her Instagram and shared her opinion on the case of the kidnapping of #minorgirl #DuaZehra saying that, “Mein chahti hoon kay Dua or Zaheer kabhi alag na houn Allah Tala meri yeh dua zarur suniega” pic.twitter.com/Q4s7nKzGTw — Sanawar Balam – Human Rights Lawyer (@SanawarBalam) July 26, 2022

Hira Mani's opinion on Dua Zehra case clearly demonstrates that people in our entertainment community are utterly illiterate and ridiculous. This shows how they don't have even basic knowledge. They got the job due to their looks, not for acting skills. Surprising!!#HiraMani — Muhammad Hamza Malik (@malikhamza65) July 26, 2022

Highly inadequate remarks by #hiramani. She could have become anything but she chose to be a nincompoop. https://t.co/p1TR6q86C0 — Maheen Waheed (@MahynRao) July 26, 2022