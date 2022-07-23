Humayun Saeed opens up about struggles in his career

Humayun Saeed opens up about his struggles in his career!

Being a Pakistani drama fan it’s impossible that you don’t know how brilliant actor Humayun Saeed is.

He has shown his worth on the silver screen as well and his newly released film the London Nahi Jaunga proved to be a blockbuster at both local and international box offices.

In a recent interview with a private channel, the London Nahi Jaunga star talked about the struggles he faced to become an actor.

Not just he suffered a lot before achieving success but also became the victim of scams and fraud.

In an interview, Humayun Saeed recalling the old days of his struggle said, “Once a person told me that he will make me a hero if I give him one and a half lakh rupees to be cast in the serial. I borrowed money from a friend of mine and gave it to him. But that person, the drama maker demanded more amount which was arranged by me and we made a serial.”

He went on to add, “When it was being edited, a famous producer Tasneem Aslam saw it and said that this drama is very bad. But you are acting well.”

Humayun Saeed added that after his meeting with Tasneem Aslam, he got a chance in “Yeh Jahan”, his first hit serial.

While he made his film debut with Inteha which was released in 1999 across theaters in Pakistan.

This film was Samina Peerzada’s debut directorial as well and established the careers of its two leading men Humayun Saeed and Zeeshan Sikander.

It is said that these actors, incidentally, made their debuts with Inteha.

the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor received the Pride of Performance award last year on March 23.

Humayun Saeed also become the first Pakistani star to be cast in Netflix original series.

Humayun is set to play Princess Diana’s love interest, Dr. Hasnat Khan, in Season 5 of the hit Netflix series ‘The Crown’.