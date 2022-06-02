Iffat Omar quits acting to focus on social media instead

Iffat Omar has decided to quit acting, it emerges today.

The former model and host will be focusing on social media instead.

Iffat Omar shared her plans while talking to Images.

“I have decided to quit showbiz because the work is so bad and I criticize it myself. To do the work yourself and then critique it as well doesn’t feel right,” she said.

“If ever in life I’m offered a really great script, I will think about it — otherwise I’m done,” she added.

“I have quit acting but will keep doing my social media work,” Iffat said about her professional endeavours.

She was last seen in the drama serial Mushk-e-Khaak.