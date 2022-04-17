Imran Abbas granted UAE Golden Visa

Imran Abbas has been granted UAE Golden Visa!

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat star is now among the few Pakistani celebrities who have been honoured with the Golden Visa by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.

“UAE has always been my second home and today it’s really overwhelming to receive the UAE Golden Visa,” Imran Abbas announced on Instagram



“So grateful to the authorities and my friends who made this whole process so pleasant. Looking forward to explore this amazing land even more than ever before,” he added.

Fakhar e Alam was the first Pakistani celeb to get the Golden Visa, and later following celebrities have been added to the list:

Javed Sheikh, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Humayun Saeed, Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal, Junaid Khan, and Ayesha Omer.

What is UAE’s Golden Visa?

The golden visa is a long-term residence that allows foreigners to live and work in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor.

It provides full ownership of their business.