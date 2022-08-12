Oyeyeah
Imran Ashraf’s wife changes surname on Instagram, triggers speculations of separation

Kiran Dar has also removed photos with Imran Ashraf from her Instagram.

Kiran and Imran AshrafImran Ashraf along with his wife Kiran | OyeYeah News
Imran Ashraf’s wife has changed her surname on Instagram leaving the speculations of separation ripe!

Imran Ashraf’s wife has changed her name to Karan Ashfaq Hussain Dar on her official Instagram account.

Furthermore, Kiran has also removed photos with Imran Ashraf from her Instagram.

Kiran Instagram post

Popular actor Imran and model- social media influenced Kiran tied the knot in 2018 and have a baby boy, named Roham.

Social media users were quick to notice the changes on her Instagram profile and now the news is circulating on social media that Imran Ashraf and his wife  Kiran Ashfaq have parted ways.

However, there is no confirmation from both sides yet!

