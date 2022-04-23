Oyeyeah
Irfan Pathan on target of trolls following his tweet highlighting Constitution of India

Unfortunately, everything a Muslim celebrity says in the Indian society becomes an opportunity for Islamophobics to make political brownie points.

Irfan Pathan is on target of trolls following his tweet highlighting the Constitution of India!

Irfan Pathan tweeted something in support of the country, to take positive criticism.

However,  a fellow Indian cricketer started targeting him and his religion sarcastically, which led to a trolling trend on Twitter timeline. 

Irfan Pathan has said, “Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read,” sharing words of the Indian Constitution.

 

Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra felt responsible to respond to Pathan’s tweet in his own way.

Though Mishra has not mentioned directly Irfan Pathan but put forth his point in gestures.

He tweeted, “My country, my beautiful country, it has the potential to become the best country on earth. Only when some people realize that the Constitution is the first book that should be followed”.

But there were a few who stepped forward to support Irfan Pathan’s comments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

