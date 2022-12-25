It’s wedding bells for Ali Gul Pir
Comedian Ali Gul Pir got married to Dr Azeemah Nakhoda
Rapper, YouTuber and digital content creator, and famous comedian Ali Gul Pir got married to Dr Azeemah Nakhoda on Saturday in a close-knit ceremony.
The couple got engaged earlier this year.
Waderai Ka Beta took to Instagram penning a heartfelt note for wifey announcing their wedding with a set of loved-up nikkah photos.
“Feeling loved, blessed and grateful to have a life partner and to get such a loving family as well. @azeemahnakhoda you are stuck with me forever now, good luck to you! Nikkah done,” Ali Gul Pir said.
“As I’ve made you laugh and happy even with a broken leg, now it’s time you give me Duas and love in return. Chalo shabaash!” he added.
On the other hand, Dr Azeemah Nakhoda, a medical aesthetician and laser specialist, also shared some photos from her big day in her Instagram posts.
She is the daughter renowned dermatologist of the country, Dr Tasneem Nakhoda.
Congratulations to Ali Gul Pir and Dr Azeemah Nakhoda on beginning a new chapter in their life.