Its wedding bells for Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen and Ansha were engaged last year.

Saman SiddiquiDecember 21, 2022
Wedding bells for Shaheen Shah Afridi!

The fast pacer is soon to tie the knot with the daughter of former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, Ansha Afridi.

As reported, the nikkah ceremony of Shaheen and Ansha will be held on February 3.

However, the rukhsati of the bride will be held later.

Shaheen, 22, will get busy right after his Nikkah with the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) — starting February 13.

Shaheen will join his Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Lahore Qalanders.

He was last seen in action in the final of the T20 World Cup against England and later suffered from a knee injury.

Shaheen and Ansha were reported to be engaged last year.

Congratulations to both the Afridi families in advance!

