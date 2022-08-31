Jemima Goldsmith lauds Al-Khidmat Foundation, recommend it for donations

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of PTI chairperson Imran Khan, has lauded Jamaat-e-Islami’s Al-Khidmat Foundation for carrying out rescue and relief work in flood-affected areas all across Pakistan.

She, in a tweet, has also recommended Al-Khidmat Foundation for sending donations to help aid the flood victims.

“Alkhidmat is doing rescue and relief work in all of flood affected areas. Donate here,” Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith wrote.

Alkhidmat is doing rescue and relief work in all of flood affected areas. Donate here, https://t.co/EQ32LVUlZp Acc. Title: Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan

Bank Name: Meezan Bank

Acc#: 0214 0100861151

IBAN PK35 MEZN00 0214 0100861151

Swift Code MEZNPKKA#AlkhidmatFloodRelief — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) August 30, 2022

Following the devastating flood in Pakistan, What’s Love Got to Do with It? writer, has been seeking recommendations on Twitter to send donations.

Which is the best charity to donate to for on the ground support? — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) August 28, 2022

The British screenwriter also urged the international community to donte.