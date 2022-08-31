Jemima Goldsmith lauds Al-Khidmat Foundation, recommend it for donations

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of PTI chairperson Imran Khan, has lauded Jamaat-e-Islami’s Al-Khidmat Foundation for carrying out rescue and relief work in flood-affected areas all across Pakistan.
She, in a tweet, has also recommended Al-Khidmat Foundation for sending donations to help aid the flood victims.
“Alkhidmat is doing rescue and relief work in all of flood affected areas. Donate here,” Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith wrote.
Alkhidmat is doing rescue and relief work in all of flood affected areas. Donate here, https://t.co/EQ32LVUlZp
Acc. Title: Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan
Bank Name: Meezan Bank
Acc#: 0214 0100861151
IBAN PK35 MEZN00 0214 0100861151
Swift Code MEZNPKKA#AlkhidmatFloodRelief
— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) August 30, 2022
Following the devastating flood in Pakistan, What’s Love Got to Do with It? writer, has been seeking recommendations on Twitter to send donations.
Which is the best charity to donate to for on the ground support?
— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) August 28, 2022
The British screenwriter also urged the international community to donte.
One third of Pakistan is underwater.
33 MILLION PEOPLE (1 in 7 Pakistanis) are affected.
2,000 + people so far killed, one third of whom are believed to be children.
Please help by donating. #Pakistan 🇵🇰⚠️❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Dh3k2sAadl
— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) August 30, 2022