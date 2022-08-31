Oyeyeah
Jemima Goldsmith lauds Al-Khidmat Foundation, recommend it for donations

"Alkhidmat is doing rescue and relief work in all of flood affected areas. Donate here," she said

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of PTI chairperson Imran Khan, has lauded Jamaat-e-Islami’s Al-Khidmat Foundation for carrying out rescue and relief work in flood-affected areas all across Pakistan.

She, in a tweet, has also recommended Al-Khidmat Foundation for sending donations to help aid the flood victims.

Following the devastating flood in Pakistan, What’s Love Got to Do with It? writer, has been seeking recommendations on Twitter to send donations.

The British screenwriter also urged the international community to donte.

 

 

