John Cena fulfills a Ukrainian war refugee’s dream

John Cena has fulfilled a Ukrainian war refugee’s dream!

Misha Rohozhyn, a Ukrainian refugee with Down’s Syndrome was confused and stressed about being forced to leave his home in the face of the Russian invasion.

Rohozhyn, 19, who is non-verbal, was told by his mother that the family was traveling for a face-to-face meeting with wrestling great and film/TV star John Cena, Misha’s personal hero.

Cena came to know that mother of the child told a fantasy story to help the boy with the special needs escape the worn-torn country.

Cena travelled to the boy’s residence outside Amsterdam where the refugees had been staying.

Cena turned Liana’s (boy’s mother) fantasy into reality!

.@JohnCena meets Misha, a teen who fled Ukraine after his home was destroyed. To motivate Misha on their journey to safety, his mother told him they were on their way to find Cena. pic.twitter.com/0Aeab4GkPZ — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

“When I read about Misha’s story, it reached out to me — not just Misha’s story, but the story of Misha’s mom as well. Having three days off from work right at the time when I read this story, and being an hour away by air, it turned immediately into, ‘We’re going,’” Cena can be seen explaining in a video shared on social media.