Juggun Kazim returns to acting after eight years

Juggun Kazim is returning to acting after eight years!



She will be starring opposite Junaid Khan in an upcoming drama titled Agar that will air on Hum TV.

The drama is written by Madiha Shahid, and directed By Ilyas Kashmiri, and produced by Momina Duraid Productions.





The drama will also feature Hina Altaf, Usama Khan, Saqib Sameer, Hina Bayat, Behroz Sabzwari, Ahmed Randhawa, Maheen Siddiqui, Hira Soomro, Ismat Zaidi, Sehrish and others.

As reported, Juggun will be seen playing the character of the eldest sister Hina Altaf, a school principal.

Since she is the breadwinner of the family, her mother is a bit reluctant to get her married.

The story will unfold as of a middle-class family where a mother thinks if she gets married and moves to another house, then who will handle the finances of the house?

While talking to a publication Juggan revealed what had kept her away from acting in the dramas for almost eight years.

“When I returned from a drama shoot eight years ago, I went through a miscarriage. They were not interconnected but I think I was so traumatized that I backed off from dramas and acting,” said the morning show host.