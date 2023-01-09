Kaifi Khalil shoots down rumours of getting injured at the Karachi Eat Festival

In an official statement shared on his social media accounts, Kaifi denied the rumours that he was injured during the performance at the festival.

The Karachi Eat Food Festival was held at the Beach View Park in Karachi from 6th-8th January.

Meanwhile, he also showed his anger and disappointment over the indecency spread by individuals who reportedly harassed women at the festival.

The Kana Yaari singer wrote: “Hello everyone. I would just like to clarify the fake news that’s circulating around about me getting injured during my performance at the Karachi Eats Event yesterday which is not true. I appreciate everyone being concerned about my well-being and inquiring about it, but I am totally fine!”

Furthermore, he commented on the reported harassment and asked the organizers to take into consideration the safety of everyone while selecting a venue for such big events.

He also urged everyone to treat each other with respect.