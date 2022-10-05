Kim Jung Gi, acclaimed Korean visual artist, dies of sudden heart attack aged 47

Kim Jung Gi, an acclaimed Korean visual artist dies of a sudden heart attack aged 47, on Wednesday.

The Guinness World Record-holder artist and cartoonist was on his way to New York Comic-Con, flying from Paris, France.

The brief statement confirming his death was shared on his official social media.

The statement said: “Jung Gi was on his way to New York Comic-Con, flying from Paris, France, when he began to experience severe chest pains. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital and undergoing surgery, he was later pronounced dead.”

“After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes. Thank you, Jung Gi,” reads the official announcement.

“Fans of Jung Gi’s artwork can send notes or drawings of appreciation to his family via email,” it added.

The sad news of his sudden demise has left millions of fans across the globe.

Many flocked to the Twitter timeline to share their tributes and acknowledged Kim Jung Gi’s work.

Terrible, terrible news as we hear that Kim Jung Gi, an absolute master and one of the greatest comic-book artists of his time, has died at the age of just 47. Please take a moment and scroll through his posts to appreciate his genius. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/IZb2OZwAPN — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) October 5, 2022

I am extremely saddened by the sudden death of Kim Jung Gi. He was an extremely talented and very famous artist and one of my favorites… I had the chance to see him perform his art live few years ago. Rest In Peace 😔💔



He also drew Namjoon for the cover of DrunkenTiger’s album pic.twitter.com/9N7CF7YFyJ — 🏁 🌸TAN ⁷🌸 🏁 (@chubbymolala) October 5, 2022

I remember the first time I saw him work in person back in 2013, I was absolutely blown away by his confidence and skill, just working freely in front of a large crowd with a big smile on his face knocking out the wildest inked mural I'd ever seen. He was incredibly kind as well. — Dave Rapoza (@DaveRapoza) October 5, 2022

Born in 1975 in South Korea, Kim Jung Gi is largely known for his sweeping, highly-precise pieces that include strikingly detailed environments, landscapes, and characters.

There's a saying in Taiwan called 天妒英才, which means god is jealous of ppl who is godlike talented, so wouldn't wanna let the one stay in the world, it's a sadly nice way to memorize ppl who's extremely talented but die young, Kim Jung Gi is one.



Godspeed pic.twitter.com/h8mQl60Q6T — 超留 Superbull || Slots open in mid-October (@superbull164164) October 5, 2022

He published six original sketchbooks that include some of his most acknowledged works; the first debuted in 2007 while the final was published in 2017.

He also contributed to several popular graphic novels and comic books, including Tiger the Long Tail, Paradis, Third Humanity, and SpyGames.

His collaboration with Marvel and DC Comics on several occasions added more to his popularity.

RIP Kim Jung Gi… this is very sad. He was unique, a true genius, a legend… I am lucky to have met this kind man. My condolences to his family… 金政基 김정기 pic.twitter.com/IOmZQOhWFE — Enrico Marini (@Marini_Comics) October 5, 2022

This is a picture of me from when I was 16, i was really happy to meet my hero , it felt so motivating , i met Kim jung gi , another 4 times after that in 2017 and 2019.

I am deeply saddened to hear he passed away, he was such an inspiration to me as an artist. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/fEv5mRwLG5 — れとろ (@Letro__) October 5, 2022

RIP to the brilliant artist Kim Jung Gi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U7wPiopQy0 — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) October 5, 2022

Kim Jung Gi is internationally recognized for his videos chronicling the creation of his lengthy, intricate friezes, one of which earned him the Guinness World Record for “longest drawing by an individual.”

Saddened by the sudden passing of legendary artist Kim Jung Gi.



A one of a kind artist, his renowned finesse, controlled detail, varied subject matters and the ability to work from memory alone is an inspiration to many. pic.twitter.com/HAdlMilOF3 — Joel Chaim Holtzman (@JoelCHoltzman) October 5, 2022

We’re heartbroken at the loss of Kim Jung Gi, an incredible, kind artist, and human being. We’ll never forget you, and we’re still so proud of the amazing art you did for us. A great memory we’ll keep in our hearts.

Rest in peace, and condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wfM2YxDCmS — Arancia Studio (@aranciastudio) October 5, 2022