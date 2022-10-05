Oyeyeah
Kim Jung Gi, acclaimed Korean visual artist, dies of sudden heart attack aged 47

The brief statement confirming his death was shared on his official social media.

Kim Jung Gi, an acclaimed Korean visual artist dies of a sudden heart attack aged 47, on Wednesday.

The Guinness World Record-holder artist and cartoonist was on his way to New York Comic-Con, flying from Paris, France.

The statement said: “Jung Gi was on his way to New York Comic-Con, flying from Paris, France, when he began to experience severe chest pains. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital and undergoing surgery, he was later pronounced dead.”

“After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes. Thank you, Jung Gi,” reads the official announcement.

“Fans of Jung Gi’s artwork can send notes or drawings of appreciation to his family via email,” it added.

 

The sad news of his sudden demise has left millions of fans across the globe.

Many flocked to the Twitter timeline to share their tributes and acknowledged Kim Jung Gi’s work.

 

Born in 1975 in South Korea, Kim Jung Gi is largely known for his sweeping, highly-precise pieces that include strikingly detailed environments, landscapes, and characters. 

He published six original sketchbooks that include some of his most acknowledged works; the first debuted in 2007 while the final was published in 2017.

He also contributed to several popular graphic novels and comic books, including Tiger the Long Tail, Paradis, Third Humanity, and SpyGames.

His collaboration with Marvel and DC Comics on several occasions added more to his popularity.

 

 

 

Kim Jung Gi is internationally recognized for his videos chronicling the creation of his lengthy, intricate friezes, one of which earned him the Guinness World Record for “longest drawing by an individual.”

 

 

 

 

 

