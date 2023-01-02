Kubra Khan claps back at Adil Raja over his controversial statement.

Kubra Khan took to her Insta stories to address the recent controversy made in a viral video against her and some other contemporary actresses.

And asked the controversial character Adil Raja to provide proof of his allegations.

” Main sach pe hu Main Haq pe hoon aur Main kisi ke baap se nahi darti. Aap ko lagta hai kay main chup bethon ki to aap ki soch hai. Mr. Adil Raja before You start to heap allegations upon people have some proof first,” the Sinf e Ahan star wrote.



Kubra Khan strongly refuted the allegations by Ex-Army Officer Adil Raja who linked her in a scandal with Ex COAS Bajwa and warned him to retract his statement or be ready to face legal action internationally for character assassination.

What did Adil Raja say?

Adil Raja, who is known for lying and spreading fake news through his vlogs, started a character assassination campaign against Pakistan’s top actresses and models.

He made an outrageous claim that Pakistan’s models and actresses have been used by the country’s intelligence agencies as bait to record scandalous videos of politicians.

Adil Raja who claims to be a retired major did not name any artists but he used their initials as MK, MH, KK, and SA.

However, following Adil Raja’s vlog, his supporters started sharing pictures of Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Sajal Ali, and Kubra Khan on social media timelines.

Earlier, Sajal Aly had responded to the character assassination claims in a cryptic message without naming Adil Raja.