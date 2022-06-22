LHC disposes of Meera’s plea of forged nikahnama, it emerges on Wednesday.

According to the details, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a jactitation of marriage appeal filed by actress Meera declaring her nikhanama (marriage certificate) with businessman Attiqur Rehman.

The court dismissed the plea after the absence of the appellant despite repeated call attentions.

Justice Anwar-ul-Hussain heard the case and disposed of the plea of the plaintiff.

Despite the repeated calls to attention, no one appeared from the Meera side.

Advocate Qaiser Ameen Rana appeared before the court representing Meera’s husband Attiqur Rehman

Lollywood star had claimed that Attiq made a forged nikahnama while she was shooting film scenes in Dubai in a bid to gain publicity and later blackmailed her.

In the filed plea, Meera also claimed that she was not provided enough platform to present witnesses before the trial court.

She pleaded with the court to nullify the family court decree against nikahnama and order of the sessions court.

A family court had rejected the claim seeking to declare the nikkahnama (marriage contract) fake on May 28, 2018.

Later in the year, a sessions court judge rejected Meera’s appeal against the rejection, upholding the family court’s decision.