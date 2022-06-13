Mahira Khan committed to someone? breaks fan’s heart says ‘I’m taken’

Is Mahira Khan really committed to someone?

Well, that’s the million-dollar question as there are speculations for a long time that she has a boyfriend.

Her recent reply to a fan leads us to think that the Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad start will be making her relationship official soon.

Mahira Khan has raised the temperature with her latest sizzling photo shoot as she flaunted her latex pants posted on Instagram, and there came a comment from a fan.

A diehard fan asked the star to reject him so he can easily move on.

“Ma’am please reject me so that I can move on,” the fan wrote.

“Please move on! I’m taken,” replied the actor.

Well, we don’t know if the star took a jibe at the fan or if it was just an uncanny confirmation of her relationship.

Meanwhile, check out the sizzling photoshoot of Mahira Khan: