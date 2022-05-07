Mahira Khan not happy with her films’ releases getting delayed!

Mahira Khan is not happy with her films’ releases getting delayed!

Popular actress Mahira Khan is awaiting for her three films to see the daylight.

Mahira Khan’s Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is slated to release on Eid ul Azha this year if plans go unchanged.

While there is no sign of the release of her other two films The Legend of Maula Jatt and Neelofar.

In her recent interview with BCC Asian Network, the Raees star discussed her upcoming films.

According to her, she has no confirmation about their release dates.

Feeling a bit helpless in this situation, Mahira said that any film she does is going “into the Bermuda Triangle”.

“Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay was like, I’m going to go and just work because I was like what’s happening? Films weren’t happening. I’m actually craving, I want to see all of us on the big screen again and my film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad releases on Bakra Eid, so next Eid. For Neelofar you’ll have to ask Mr (Fawad) Khan, the producer and as for The Legend of Maula Jatt, let’s not even go there,” she said.

Khan, 37, while talking about her recently released telefilm, Aik Hai Nigar said, “I used to hardly sleep because producer, actor, that’s tough, like ye hogaya us ke paise, iske paise [this happened, his money, their money] I’m not used to of that. I actually sympathise with producers now. It’s not easy, you’re handling like 50 people. You start to understand what your gaffer is feeling, your DoP is feeling, the spot boy, so it makes you understand things better. I would sleep at three and wake up at five, it was nuts. Nigar was crazy but so good.”

Her last film was released in Pakistan in 2019 was the romance drama Superstar.