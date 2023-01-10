Celebrity News

Majid Jahangir follows his Fifty Fifty buddy Ismail Tara on eternal journey

Renowned actor-comedian Majid Jahangir passed away on wee hours of Wednesday

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 11, 2023
Renowned actor-comedian Majid Jahangir passed away in Lahore.

According to his son Fahad, his father Majid Jahangir will be buried in Karachi.

According to the family members, Majid Jahangir had fallen from the bed at home a month ago and suffered a fracture in his spine. He was already suffering from a respiratory disease that had worsened.

Majid Jahangir rose to fame in the 80s with PTV’s iconic show Fifty Fifty.

The news comes almost a month after the death of veteran actor and comedian Ismail Tara, who starred alongside Majid Jahangir in Fifty Fifty.

A few days earlier, he gave an exclusive interview on a YouTube channel exposing the ugly side of the entertainment industry.

For the past few years, the actor had suffered from a bad financial position like other ailing artists in the country.

And the passing of a person who spent his life bringing laughter to millions could only draw condolences and tributes on social media.

 

 

Saman Siddiqui

