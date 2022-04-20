Mark Ruffalo condemns Israeli aggression at Al-Aqsa Mosque!

Mark Ruffalo is a three-time Oscar nominee but is probably best known as the Hulk, is among the hand full of Hollywood celebrities who raise their voices in support of Palestine publically.

Hollywood actor has once again used his Twitter to show his support for Palestine.

In wake of recent Israeli forces’ aggression at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Hulk star took to social media to raise his concerns and condemn the act of violence being committed by Israeli soldiers.

“Starting on Friday, almost 500 Palestinians were arrested by the Israeli occupation authorities from Al-Aqsa Mosque, and, as you said, 170 were injured, several of whom were in critical condition and several of whom were journalists…targeted by design by the Israeli soldiers,” Ruffalo tweeted.

The American actor has previously weighed in on the Palestine issue, however, has faced fierce criticism from pro-Israel activists over his remarks.