Maulana Tariq Jamil discharged from hospital in Toronto

Maulana Tariq Jamil has been discharged from the hospital in Toronto on Saturday.

The renowned religious scholar and preacher had suffered a cardiac arrest a few days ago while in Canada.

On Dec 28, Maulana shared an update on his health in a tweet with his latest photo from the hospital room.

“By the grace of Allah and the prayers of your friends, my health is a little better now. After staying under the care of doctors in the hospital for three more days, he will be discharged, God willing. More prayers are requested,” he said.



Tariq Jamil’s son Yusuf earlier confirmed that the father suffered a heart attack in Canada.

In his tweet, Yousuf Jamil said that his father is currently in Canada and has been shifted to the hospital due to a heart attack.