Maulana Tariq Jamil meet Imran Khan at Bani Gala

Maulana Tariq Jamil has met Imran Khan at Bani Gala on Tuesday.

Soon after the verdict on PTI Foreign Funding Case was announed by the ECP, renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil reached Bani Gala to meet PTI Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Maulana told media representatives that he had come for a meeting at an invitation of Imran Khan.

He said that Allah says to repent before your Lord, there is a message to the politicians do not make the country a kabaddi field, do not make the country a toy, think of the good of the country.

Tariq Jameel added that politicians should think about the poor, the government is not doing anything, it is just a message to the nation that they should seek forgiveness.

He later shared a photograph taken during the meeting on his Twitter handle.

بنی گالہ میں عمران خان سے ملاقات۔ pic.twitter.com/bDGou1horn — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) August 2, 2022

While talking to a reporter, Maulana said its hard to find fertilizer now a days.