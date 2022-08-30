Meera stages a dance performance in NYC to collect funds for Pakistan’s flood affectees

Meera staged a dance performance in NYC to collect funds for Pakistan’s flood affectees!

The Instagram feed of the Lollywood star revealed her efforts to help the flood victims of Pakistan.

“Today I performed in New York to raise money for flood victims. My sincere request to Muslims everywhere is as follows: Please let’s join hands and work towards this jointly. Let’s just open our hearts and homes to the families of flood victims. Together, we can accomplish anything. Let’s not belittle those that ask for assistance. Together, we can,” Meera said.



“Being an artist and the most sensitive element of society, I am willing to perform for flood victims anywhere in the world as long as at least one bereaved family is able to have a roof over their heads. I am grateful to the dignified chief organizer Ayesha Ali and all the other organizers of the Brooklyn fundraising event for the special invitation and for providing me with the opportunity to participate in this noble cause,” the Baaji star added.

