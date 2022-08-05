Mehwish Hayat appointed as patron of charity UK Muslim Film

Mehwish Hayat has been appointed as patron of charity UK Muslim Film!

The Ms. Marvel star continues to make waves on the international scene, in the recent turn of events, Mehwish Hayat along with writer-director Lena Khan as the first patrons of the charity UK Muslim Film (UKMF).

UKMF aims to change ingrained perceptions surrounding Mulsim characters on-screen and also works to amplify Muslim talent off-screen.

Mehwish Hayat took to her Instagram, to make the exciting announcement.

“So proud to have been made a patron of UK Muslim Film. The first step towards ‘changing the script’,” the London Nahi Jaunga star captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

“Representation of Muslims on-screen is something I have been tirelessly working to highlight for the past few years. Misrepresentation has done untold damage to us and I sincerely believe has fuelled the rise of Islamophobia. With UKMF, I look forward to working with the industry to make sure that the way that we are portrayed on-screen, if not positive, is at least a lot fairer. It is equally incumbent on us as Muslims to tell our own stories. I am excited that UKMF will support emerging Muslim talent and help them get their work to larger audiences,” says Mehwish Hayat in a recent interview with Variety.

