Mekaal Hasan’s Lahore studio reduced to ashes

Mekaal Hasan’s Lahore studio was reduced to ashes on Wednesday evening.

Everything burned down including the equipment and infrastructure.

Damages are reported to be 1.5-2 crores.

As reported, a short circuit led to a fire that engulfed the facility within minutes.

Some of the most iconic music albums were recorded at this studio, including Junoon’s Parvaaz and Ishq, and Jal’s Boond to name a few.

The state-of-the-art studio facility was not only an ashram of sorts for musicians but was also equipped with the latest recording equipment and infrastructure.

Digital Fidelity studio was established in 1995.

It formed the backbone of the Pakistani music scene in the 90s.