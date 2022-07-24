Oyeyeah
Mian Mansha undergoes five heart surgeries in London

According to the source Mansha was quite critical when he was brought to the hospital but received timely treatment.

As reported, Pakistani business tycoon Mian Muhammad Mansha was admitted to Hammersmith Hospital over two weeks ago over complaints of chest pain. 

After successful surgeries, he has now been discharged from the hospital but he will remain under doctors’ strict watch for further treatment.

Mian Mansha will also have further follow-up appointments over the next two weeks, the source said.

As reported, Mian Mansha will be staying at his apartment near Knightsbridge.

Its the place where one of Pakistan’s richest men and biggest industrialists stays with his family during London’s trip.

 

Saman Siddiqui
