Minal Khan to take legal action against Feroze Khan for sharing their private information!

The Jalan actress slammed Feroze Khan and responded to the defamation notice he served her a day earlier.

Taking to Instagram, Minal Khan wrote, “Yesterday my private information including my personal phone number was leaked on social media. It was an utterly shameful act which was carried out intentionally by Feroze Khan on the absurd pretext of issuing a legal notice.”

She added that his action caused her severe “mental distress” as she has been receiving hundreds of calls and messages.

“This action of his has caused me severe mental distress as I have been receiving hundreds of calls and messages. My personal security has been breached and put at risk as I have been mentally harassed, tortured, and threatened by multiple numbers. Me and my family’s life has been put in danger. Such actions are illegal – This being said I will be taking very strict legal action against Feroze Khan for leaking my private information on social media along with multiple other famous individuals,” Minal Khan added.

A number of celebrities have slammed actor Feroze Khan for sharing their private information online.

It all started a day ago when Feroze Khan shared that he has served a legal notice to a number of celebrities including his former wife Aliza Sultan for defaming him.

The personal details of the celebrities mentioned in the filed suit were made public after Feroze Khan shared a defamation suit notice on Twitter.

However, Feroze Khan deleted the said notice from social media. But it was too late.



He instead wrote, “Defamation legal notice has been served by my legal team to those for [sharing] false and baseless allegations.”

But the internet never forgets, the notice went viral by the time Feroze Khan removed it from his official Twitter account with an impressive following of almost 442,000 followers.