Mira Sethi’s debut book “Are You enjoying?” has been long-listed for The Story Prize

Mira Sethi’s debut book, a collection of short stories, has been longlisted for The Story Prize, an annual award that honours the author of an outstanding collection of short fiction with a $20,000 cash award.

She broke the good news on Twitter: “A moment of gratitude amid despairing news from the world. ARE YOU ENJOYING longlisted for The Story Prize?”

A moment of gratitude amid despairing news from the world. ARE YOU ENJOYING longlisted for The Story Prize. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/77l3UqntAG — Mira Sethi (@sethimirajee) February 25, 2022

Her book brings Pakistan to life in a vivid, unusual way. These are stories about the intersection of identity, sexuality, power, and desire: an actress on the set of her first major TV show, a strong matriarch navigating politics in a conservative setting, an illicit love affair between a woman and a much-older man, two friends who agree to marry in order to keep their sexualities a secret.

In each story, Sethi peels away layers to reveal young Pakistanis navigating love and longing — their conflicting desires and obligations — against the backdrop of contemporary Pakistan.

It is a proud moment for Mira and for Pakistan for her book to be longlisted for The Story Prize.