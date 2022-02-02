Model Sabeeka Imam on target of slut-shaming

Top model Sabeeka Imam has become the latest target of slut-shaming!

The award-winning model took to her official Instagram page revealing that she was threatened with an acid attack and also death.

Sabeeka in her post tagged the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Cybercrime, and British Council Pakistan.

Her post included the screenshot of the online threat she had received with a caption saying, “STRICT ACTION IS NEEDED.”

The screenshots revealed that someone had tagged Sabeeka in a post where an Instagram user had tried intimidating Sabeeka with horrifying threats.

This is not the first case of such kind of online bullying.

Earlier, actor Mashal Khan received a violent threat from an online troll.

The Suno Chanda actor had rightfully reported the incident to the National Response Centre for Cyber Crime.