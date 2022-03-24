Muneeb Butt books entire theater for Aiman to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi in Dubai

Muneeb Butt books the entire theater for wifey Aiman Khan to watch Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in Dubai!

The popular celebrity couple Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan who is currently reported to be vacationing in Dubai along with their daughter set a new example for couples.

In a romantic gesture to his wife, Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt had booked an entire theatre in Dubai to watch Alia Bhatt’s latest Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

A video clip revealing how Muneeb booked an entire theater is now doing rounds on social media.

In the video, Muneeb can be heard telling Aiman, “Tumhare liye pura cinema book kia hai. ab agar Gangubai nahi achhi hui movie tu bas phir Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat li last episode dekhni paregi.”

Those who are familiar with the Pakistani dramas know that Muneeb plays the lead in the serial, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.

At this point, Aiman cuts him off saying, “Dosri wali awaz nahi aai,” as the starting credits to Alia’s Gangubai begin to roll with the Sanjay Leena Bhansali banner flashing on the big screen.

And we wait for the final movie review from the couple!