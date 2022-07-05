Oyeyeah
Nadia Jamil in a bombshell tweet, reveals ‘she was sexually abused as child’

Her tweet also initiated an important discussion on what parents can do to preempt the abuse of their children.

Despite the fact that most celebrities prefer to keep their private lives private, Nadia Jamil found the courage to talk about her traumatic past.

“1st time I was sexually abused I was 4 yrs old, then 9, then 17/18. It’s taken me years to fight deep depression, sadness, fear & shame I had no business feeling, and to be where I am now. Healed. Not just surviving but thriving. There is a way from pain to peace. You are never alone,” Nadia said.

 

As the actor herself spoke about her own horrifying experiences with sexual abuse, her tweet received an outpour of love and support for the cancer-surviving actress.

 

 

Pakistani actress and host, Nadia Jamil who now resides in the UK is known for her dramas including Behadd and Damsa.

She was last seen on screen in Jo Bichar Gaye, a historical classic drama based on Dhaka fall.

 

 

