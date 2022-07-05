Nadia Jamil in a bombshell tweet, reveals ‘she was sexually abused as child’

Nadia Jamil in a bombshell tweet, reveals ‘she was sexually abused as a child’!

Despite the fact that most celebrities prefer to keep their private lives private, Nadia Jamil found the courage to talk about her traumatic past.

“1st time I was sexually abused I was 4 yrs old, then 9, then 17/18. It’s taken me years to fight deep depression, sadness, fear & shame I had no business feeling, and to be where I am now. Healed. Not just surviving but thriving. There is a way from pain to peace. You are never alone,” Nadia said.

As the actor herself spoke about her own horrifying experiences with sexual abuse, her tweet received an outpour of love and support for the cancer-surviving actress.

I'm so sorry to hear that you have gone through alot. Being an innocent child and going through so much is alot.

Be strong and smile as you have got a beautiful smile. 😍

Love ❤ https://t.co/l392eEgkEI — Ozan Khan (@itsOzanKhan) July 4, 2022

You are a powerhouse of courage and positive energy! God bless you! — afia salam (@afiasalam) July 3, 2022

You are brave enough to share your worst experience, there are millions who are afraid of telling their stories. In pakistan where laws have no values, every second child has faced sexual harassment at one stage of their lives. Brave lady, inspiration for others.. — Shehryar Khan Marri (@Shehryar_Marri) July 3, 2022

Love you Nado meri jan — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) July 3, 2022

Pakistani actress and host, Nadia Jamil who now resides in the UK is known for her dramas including Behadd and Damsa.

She was last seen on screen in Jo Bichar Gaye, a historical classic drama based on Dhaka fall.