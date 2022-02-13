Nida Yasir has a perfect reply for age- shammers!

In this age of social media, celebrities are often on target of trolls.

Popular morning show host Nida Yasir is among those who frequently give befitting responses to online trolls.

It emerged recently that a netizen commented on Nida Yais’s photo, saying: “Buddhay ho kr aisay hi bright colours pehnnay ko dil karta hai. All sympathies to you.”

It is pertinent to mention here that, the Nadaaniyaan star celebrated her 48th birthday at a lavish party.

However, coming to the post, Nida Yasir replied to the troll, saying: “Aapko kion bura lag reha hai? Meri umar meri marzi.”

Nida Yasir replied to another troll saying, “Age is just a number. I have no age complex, so don’t be frustrated.”