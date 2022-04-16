‘The nation has lost a mother’: Pakistan mourns demise of philanthropist Bilquis Edhi

Pakistan mourns the demise of philanthropist Bilquis Edhi.

Bilquis Bano Edhi, 74, widow of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, passed away in Karachi on April 15.

A recipient of the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice and Hilal-i-Imtiaz, was laid to rest at the Mewa Shah graveyard in Karachi on Saturday as per her wish — after Zuhr prayers.

Her funeral prayers were offered at the New Memon Masjid Kharadar attended by thousands.

The Sindh government has announced to observe a ‘day of mourning’ today on Bilquis Edhi’s sad demise.

Many Pakistani celebrities took to various social media platforms to pay tributes to the national hero.

Skipper Babar Azam paying his respects to the late humanitarian said, “We have lost an amazing soul, a mother to thousands and a proper role model. May her unmatched legacy lives on and the hope to thousands remain as in her lifetime. Salute and respect.”

إنا لله وإنا اليه راجعون#BilquisEdhi pic.twitter.com/IzyP5bg8Pj — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 15, 2022

Crickter Wahab Riaz tweeted, “Today we lost another gem of a soul who selflessly served for the underprivileged throughout her life. May Allah bless #BilquisEdhi jee with higher ranks in Jannah ameen.”

“We have lost another legendary kind-hearted humanitarian…the mother to so many…Bilquis Edhi …. A National loss… Rest In Peace,” Fakhr-e-Alam wrote.



Asain and National Karate champion Kulsoon Hazara in her tweet said, “Rest in peace May Allah bless her a high rank in Jannah Ameen.. It’s a huge loss to Pakistan. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, kindness, and care.”

Actor Adnan Malik in an Instagram wrote that Pakistan has lost a mother today. “thank you for your vigor determination and kindness on this planet,” he added.

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy in her Instastpry said that she is mourning the loss of Bilquis Edhi.

“She was our conscience in many ways, uplifting the marginalized with her love and sheer determination,” she wrote.

First lady Tehmina Durrani who last visited Bilquis Edhi three days ago, in a tweet said, “Today I lost the woman who became my mother when I most needed one. The entire world lost one of its most valuable assets. I had returned from Mithadar believing we would meet again,alas I head back to say a final farewell. #BilquisEdhi was just another woman… but what a woman!”

Mrs. Edhi was a professional nurse and spent more than six decades of her life serving humanity in need.

Her charity saved more than 42,000 unwanted babies so far by placing “jhoolas” [cradles] at the Edhi Homes and centers across the country.