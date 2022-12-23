Celebrity News

Reham Khan has ‘Found her Soulmate’; Announces third marriage

Saman Siddiqui
Reham Khan has ‘Found her Soulmate’!

Taking it to social media on Friday, Reham Khan announced her third marriage.

According to her, she tied the knot with Mirza Bilal in Seattle.

“We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of ⁦Mirza Bilal’s⁩ parents & my son as my Vakeel,” Reham Khan wrote on Twitter. 

"We tied the knot in a simple Nikkah ceremony in Seattle. My husband @mirzabilal__ refuses to wear gold as per Muslim tradition," she captioned one of her wedding Instagram posts.

 

 
 
 
 
 
"Found my soulmate," Reham Khan captioned a photo of the newlyweds.

 
 
 
 
 
The former British-Pakistani journalist was first married to Ijaz Rehman, who is a psychiatrist. The couple got married in 1993 and were divorced in 2005.

Reham has three children from her first marriage who are based in the United Kingdom. 

She married PTI chairman Imran Khan in 2014. This was their second marriage which lasted for barely 10 months. Reham and Imran Khan got divorced in 2015. 

Reham Khan has accused Imran Khan of being “unfaithful”. 

Reham published her autobiography in 2018 titled “Reham Khan” levelling allegations on Imran Khan.

 

