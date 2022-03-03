Renowned Pakistani French fashion designer Mehmood Bhatti is engaged!

As being reported, Mehmood Bhatti Thursday got engaged with Lahore-based educationist Humaira Bhatti.

They will be tying the knot later in this month as well.

Humaira Bhatti is an Assistant Professor at Home and Economics College, Lahore, and she also holds a degree in law.

On the occasion of engagement, the renowned fashion designer, Mehmood talking to a news outlet said that “In quest of the life partner, I was looking for someone like Humaira, who is very much indulged in domestic affairs.”

Mehmood said that he is looking forward to moving ahead in his life, with loads of happiness.

He added that “I am the strong ambassador of women’s rights”.

The 64-year-old fashion designer said that he will live both in Pakistan and France.

“I will love to work for the betterment of the poor people along with Humaira Bhatti,” he added.