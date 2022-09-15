Oyeyeah
Celebrity News

Resham issues a heartfelt apology

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui2 views
posted on
Views

Resham has shared a heartfelt apology following the fish feeding mishap viral video.

Taking it to social media, Lollywood star Resham in a video message extended her apology for throwing shopping bags in the river as she fed the fish.

Published Earlier:

The starlet admits she made a mistake and hopes to never repeat something like this again.

“It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my career and I hope I’ll never make a mistake like this again,” the actress said.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a video of herself apologizing to her fans, followers, and the entire nation.

“First of all, please accept my apology because what happened shouldn’t have happened. It happened out of carelessness and was not done intentionally and for that, I apologize to the entire nation. I personally am against littering and to keep our country clean is our duty. I’m also a human and every human makes mistakes, and so did I,” she said

The star who faced a massive backlash on social media is now being appreciated for her gesture of admitting her mistake.

 

Resham who received the Pride of Performance award last year faced massive criticism for not keeping a sense of responsibility, no sensible person throws plastic on the road and she threw some of it in the river.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You