Resham under criticism for her recent act of feeding fish

Resham is under criticism for her recent act of feeding fish!

Lollywood actress Resham is popular for her act of kindness and charitable works.

However, her latest act drew massive backlash when a video clip went viral on social media showing the actress feeding fish somewhere, and in the end, she also threw a disposable plate and plastic bags that held the food into the river.

Netizens were least impressed with her little mistake.

#resham



Please stop these pathetic performances. 2 loaves of bread and their wrappers and a packet of meat and it’s packaging.. Bravo 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4jvqSA7Tm4 — Aniqah Sheikh (@aniqahh) September 13, 2022

ان کا اعتماد سے پلاسٹک اس طرح پھینکنا ظاہر کرتا ہے کہ ماحولیاتی آلودگی اور اس کے نقصانات کا ان کو کوئی اندازہ نہیں۔یہ وہ عمومی رویہ ہےجس کا خمیازہ ہماری زمین بھگت رہی ہے اور ہمیں اس کا نہ احساس ہے نہ دکھ۔افسوس!! pic.twitter.com/xhGPC8rMEi — Asma Azam (@AsmaAzam71) September 12, 2022

یہ اتنی بےوقوف خاتون کون ہیں کہ ایسے پلاسٹک تو کوئی سڑک پر نہیں پھینکتا اور یہ پانی میں پھینک رہی ہیں؟

ہم بچے تھے تب بھی اتنی عقل تھی کہ کوئی چیز سڑک پر یا پانی میں نہیں پھینکنی بِن میں ڈالنی ہے۔

pic.twitter.com/ePVNTVCybQ — Imran Afzal Raja®️عمران افضل راجہ (@ImranARaja1) September 12, 2022

Agreed! This video gives me anxiety.

1. Feeding the fish that plastic too???

2. Dawn Bread(ok I ignore meat) to be fed to 'fish' while humans are crying for a single piece of roti even.

3.Donation with such display?

Who made them celebs?🤦‍♀️#Resham https://t.co/9KVDLoHsEv — nudrrat (@nudrrat) September 13, 2022

All sorts of comments are appearing on various social media feeds following Resham’s viral video.

Resham who received the Pride of Performance award last year is backlashed for not keeping a sense of responsibility, no sensible person throws plastic on the road and she is throwing it in the water!