Oyeyeah
Celebrity News

Resham under criticism for her recent act of feeding fish

Actress Resham is popular for her charitable works.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui7 views
posted on
Resham feeding fishResham is feeding the river fish | OyeYeah News
Views

Resham is under criticism for her recent act of feeding fish!

Lollywood actress Resham is popular for her act of kindness and charitable works.

Published Earlier:

However, her latest act drew massive backlash when a video clip went viral on social media showing the actress feeding fish somewhere, and in the end, she also threw a disposable plate and plastic bags that held the food into the river.

Netizens were least impressed with her little mistake.

 

 

All sorts of comments are appearing on various social media feeds following Resham’s viral video.

Resham who received the Pride of Performance award last year is backlashed for not keeping a sense of responsibility, no sensible person throws plastic on the road and she is throwing it in the water!

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You