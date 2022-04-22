Sadaf, Shahroz expecting first child

Yes, it’s officially confirmed that Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari are expecting their first child!

The confirmation comes from Behroze Sabzwari while making an appearance on the Express TV Ramzan show.

The Father-in-law of Sadaf said that the couple is expecting their first child and that he is going to be a grandfather again.

The veteran actor shared jokingly that he will become a ‘grandfather at such a young age once again’

He added that “Grandchildren are special, apne bacho ke bacho se to zyada pyaar hota hai, is se double nahi tripple pyaar karunga.”

During a conversation on Rabia Anum’s Piyara Ramazan, Behroze shared, “Our daughter-in-law, Sadaf, she is such a lovely child. I request prayers for her because mashaAllah she is…,” at this point, the host Rabia intercepted asking, “She’s expecting?”

To which Behroz Sabzwari responded in the affirmative, the conversation was followed by many congratulations from the host.

The couple recently sparked rumours of pregnancy following an appearance on a game show in which Shahroz asked his wife to walk carefully as she made her entry on the stage.

Sadaf and Shahroz tied the knot in March 2021 in a simple nikkah ceremony.

Sadaf Kanwal and Sahroz Sabzwari’s nikkah news has taken the country by storm and become the most trending topic.

The couple had been under the radar of the rumors of the affair and people had blamed Sadaf for Syra’s divorce from Shahroz.