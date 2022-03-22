Sajal Aly drops her name suffix ‘Ahad Mir’ from her Instagram account

Actress Sajal Aly has dropped her name suffix ‘Ahad Mir‘ from her Instagram account.

Moving back to her median name has yet again fueled the divorce rumors of the popular celebrity couple.

One of Pakistan’s most adored couples Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir had already been under the scrutiny of fans for not appearing together at any of the social gatherings lately.

Sajal and Ahad tied the knot on March 14, 2020, in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

Sajal who has 8.1 million followers on her Instagram account, left her fans wondering what that recent move is about.

Fans have been speculating that the popular celebrity couple has parted ways after Ahad ditched Saboor Aly’s Nikkah to attend a wedding in Dubai.

However, a few days later Sajal had shared an intimate selfie with Ahad Raza Mir to snub the divorce rumors.

But this recent move has left everyone intrigued to find the reason behind it.

Ahad Raza Mir is reported to be currently busy with Ramazan special drama shoot in Pakistan but not a single time spotted with wifey.