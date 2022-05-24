Sajjad Kishwar, veteran TV and film actor, passed away aged 89

Sajjad Kishwar, a veteran TV and film actor passed away on Monday aged 89.

Legendary actor Sajjad Kishwar breathed his last in Rawalpindi after a protracted illness

His funeral prayers were offered at Committee Chowk, Rawalpindi, and was laid to rest in Lahore.

In his acting career spanning over 60 years, Sajjad Kishwar had worked in more than 1,000 TV dramas and 100 films in different languages.

His best-known films include Kalia (1984), Akbar Khan (1986), and Azad (2017).

He won hearts with his acting skills.

Kishwar also received the lifetime achievements award from Radio Pakistan in 2006.

In 2010, he received the “Lifetime Achievement Award” from National Development Council.

Sajjad was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz from the government of Pakistan for recognition of his contribution to film and TV.

With his sad demise, today marks the end of a magnificent era of acting in Pakistan.

Veteran Pakistani Actor #SajjadKishwar has passed away. He worked in 2000 TV dramas & 200 films in many languages. Born in Ludhiana in 1937;he joined PTV in 1967. I remember Sajjad sahab riding on his old Vespa scooter to Radio Pakistan & PTV long ago. May his soul rests in peace pic.twitter.com/pXtCGDkCut — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) May 24, 2022

ملک کے مایہ ناز فنکار سجادکشور طویل علالت کے بعد آج انتقال کر گئے



ان کی نماز جنازہ آج رات 10 بجے شاہ دیاں ٹولیاں کمیٹی چوک میں ادا کی جائے گی pic.twitter.com/S39NCqvKgL — MEDIA TODAY #MTtv (@nayyar_nayyer) May 24, 2022